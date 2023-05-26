YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of bloodying a city police officer and spitting on another.

Marquis Cambridge, 28, faces two counts of assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; escape, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest and aggravated menacing, both misdemeanors.

Cambridge was booked into the Mahoning County jail after police were called around 1 p.m. to Market Street and West Evergreen Avenue for a report of a fight. When police got there, a man told them he got off the bus and Cambridge pulled a knife and threatened him over money.

Police searched the area and found Cambridge at Market Street and East Midlothian Boulevard. Police tried to arrest him but he ran through traffic across the street. An officer followed him and was almost hit by a car, reports said.

Reports said Cambridge was taken into custody in the parking lot at the Dunkin Donuts on Market Street but he fought officers and paramedics. Police did find a knife and scale in his pockets, reports said.

Cambridge had to be restrained on a cot while he was examined at St. Elizaneth Health Center, reports said. When he was finished, officers loosened his restraints to put him in handcuffs when he fought police again.

Reports said he bloodied one officer’s lip and spit on another before police were finally able to get him handcuffed and take him to the jail.