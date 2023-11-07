BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Canfield man was charged with public indecency after police say he exposed himself at a Burger King restaurant and urinated in the parking lot.

Anthony Robinson, 48, was charged with public indecency and obstructing official business.

Police were called Monday at about 8:30 p.m. to the restaurant.

An employee told police that the man started to expose himself and urinate on the sidewalk. When the employee noticed the man, reports said the man took off running in the opposite direction.

Police said that the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office detained Robinson on the 6000 block of St. Andrews Drive.

Police said that Robinson provided his social security number and date of birth differently multiple times. Reports said that Robinson was unable to provide proper identification, so he was also charged with obstructing official business.

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.