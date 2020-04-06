Man charged with murdering roommate in Weathersfield pleads not guilty

Ian Payne is accused of killing Zachary Wiczen last month

(WYTV) – Bond was set at $1 million for a man accused of killing his roommate.

Ian Payne pleaded not guilty to murder as he heard the charge against him read in court.

The 29-year-old is accused of killing Zachary Wiczen last month. They were roommates in Weathersfield.

In a 911 call, Payne told dispatchers the gun went off during an argument.

“Weathersfield police, in particular, the detectives at Weathersfield police did an excellent job. Dan Lowery did a wonderful job putting this case together. Of course, there’s a lot of forensic evidence we have to submit to BCI,” said Asst. Prosecutor Chris Becker.

If convicted, Payne faces a potential penalty of 18 years to life in prison.

He returns to court on Thursday.