Man charged with murdering roommate in Liberty pleads not guilty

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The man charged with killing his roommate in Liberty Sunday night had his first appearance in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Felix Olverson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning. Bond was set at a million dollars.

Olverson is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old William Bryan Ross, II at the home they shared on Keefer Road.

Police said the two had been arguing about finances through text messages throughout the day.

Olverson is also facing charges related to the firearm investigators say he admitted to buying on the street in the days prior to the shooting.

“This firearm had the serial number removed from it and, obviously, his possession of that is illegal under Ohio law,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker.

If he’s convicted, Olverson could be given a life sentence with or without the possibility of parole.

He’s due back in court September 21 for a pretrial hearing.