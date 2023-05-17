YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court charges a Trumbull County man with drug and gun crimes.

Charles J. Edmonds, 27, faces seven counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment May 3, but it was not unsealed until Wednesday because Edmonds is now in federal custody. He is expected to be arraigned in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge John R. Adams.

Five of the drug counts accuse Edmonds of selling oxycodone five separate times between April 1, 2022, and April 19, 2022. He is also accused of selling cocaine April 28, 2022, and methamphetamine April 30, 2022.

The indictment said Edmonds had two semiautomatic handguns on April 28, 2022, despite convictions in 2017 and 2019 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court which barred him from having guns.

The 2017 case was a gun case and the 2019 case was a drug case. Court records show that Edmonds was given a 15-month concurrent sentence on both cases in July 2019 and was released from prison in August 2020.

The cases were bound over to common pleas court from the Girard Municipal Court.