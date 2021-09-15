Man charged with child rape; mom charged with child endangering

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Wednesday at $250,000 for a Liberty man who told police who answered an overdose call early Monday morning that he was having a relationship with an 11-year-old girl who was there.

Darnell Williams, 31, was arraigned before Magistrate Meghan Brundege in municipal court on a charge of rape. The charge carries a life in prison specification because the victim is under 13.

The girl’s mother, Emma Wymer, 40, of South Avenue, was also arraigned on a second degree felony count of child endangering. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Both were ordered to have no contact with the girl.

Reports said police were called just after 4 a.m. Monday to an apartment in the 100 block of West Dennick Avenue on the North Side for a report of a female who had overdosed.

While there, reports said Williams told police that he had met the 11-year-old girl on the south side and had been in a relationship with her since then.

As police were investigating, they spoke to Wymer, who reports said told police she knew the girl was at the apartment but thought she was there to babysit. Reports said Wymer told police she was not sure how her daughter got to the apartment.

It is not clear if the overdose victim, who was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, is Wymer’s daughter. A message left with the police department’s Family Services Investigative Unit was not returned.

Williams had two warrants from Campbell police and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Wymer had a warrant from Trumbull County, reports said. They were both taken into custody Monday morning and have been in the county jail since then.