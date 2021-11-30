Man charged with child rape goes before judge in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman from Youngstown remain in jail in connection with the sexual assault of the woman’s 11-year-old daughter.

Darnell Williams, 31, appeared in court Tuesday charged with rape and delinquency of a child. He was arrested in September after police were called to a house on the south side after the rape victim overdosed on fentanyl.

Prosecutors also charged the victim’s mother with child endangering for not doing enough to protect her daughter.

Both are set for trial next month.

If Williams is convicted, he faces life in prison.