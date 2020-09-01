Man charged with barging into Cortland woman’s home uninvited, threatening her

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is facing criminal charges after police say he barged into a woman’s home in Cortland over the weekend.

Joshua Nutt is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of burglary, aggravated menacing and disrupting public services.

Cortland police said a woman claimed Nutt entered her home Sunday uninvited. The woman told officers she told him to leave and he ran toward her.

She also claimed that he took her phone at one point and threatened her life. She was able to get the phone back and took a picture of the van he was driving.

Police said they were able to identify and make contact with Nutt, who turned himself in.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Central District Court Wednesday morning.