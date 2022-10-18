LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges stemming from an incident at a Liberty motel in July.

Frederick McCloud, 39, is charged with aggravated burglary, domestic violence and child endangering. He was booked into the jail last Thursday after a superseding indictment was returned in the case.

On July 4, officers were sent to a motel on Motor Drive Inn on a call that a man forced his way into a room and assaulted a woman.

According to the police report, the victim was staying at the motel when McCloud forced his way into the motel room and assaulted her before leaving. The victim stated that she was staying at the motel following an incident with McCloud that made her feel unsafe. She said he had been harassing her via telephone leading up to the incident.

The victim stated that an unknown woman, who was with McCloud, also threatened her, saying that she and McCloud were going to “come back and finish it off.”

Police said surveillance video showed McCloud arriving at the motel with the woman and two children. The report states that the video showed McCloud forcing open the door.

Officers at the scene observed damage to the door and its lock, some of which was related to the incident, according to the report.

McCloud was arraigned last Thursday on the charges, and bond was set at $25,000.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.