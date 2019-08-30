Man charged with 7 felonies, accused of car chase that sent officers to hospital

Maurice Cox was charged after reportedly leading police on a chase through Howland and Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of leading police on a chase through Howland and Warren on Wednesday appeared by video in Warren Municipal Court Thursday afternoon.

Maurice Cox, 31, was arraigned on seven felony charges including failure to comply and felonious assault.

“He was wrong, he was, but he’s human also. He made a mistake, a great mistake, a terrible mistake and I’m so glad no one was killed or hurt,” said Alesia Code, Cox’s mother.

Cox is accused of taking off when a Howland officer tried pulling him over for not having a rear license plate and ramming into two Howland police cruisers. The chase then went into Warren.

A police report says Cox reached speeds of 90-100 mph before he crashed into a field near Haliday Street and took off running.

A Warren police officer was able to deploy his taser while chasing Cox but broke an ankle running after him.

An officer from Howland was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Cox was arrested but treated for breathing issues before being taken to the county jail.

He’ll remain in jail for at least 23 more days, after a Warren judge imposed a sentence for failing to pay fines and costs in a different case.

“You missed your fines and cost hearing date. Once you miss your fines and cost hearing date, that’s it,” said Judge Thomas Gysegem.

A preliminary hearing will be set within 10 days for charges related to this case.