Man charged in Youngstown homicide goes before judge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of four men facing charges in connection to a homicide in Youngstown was in court Tuesday.

Damon Williams was indicted in the death of Kesean Bunch.

Bunch’s body was found June 6 in a parking lot near Glenwood and West LaClede.

Williams’ bond was set Tuesday at $750,000. He’s also serving a 12-month sentence for a parole violation.

Williams was booked into the jail the day after the murder on a probation violation on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

On June 11, police charged Khayree Williams, 24, with aggravated murder for the death of Bunch. He was not arrested until Aug. 16 at a home on the West Side by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

Police had also charged Kyree Williams, no age given, with aggravated murder for the death of Bunch. He has yet to be taken into custody.

Police said Khayree Williams and Kyree Williams are not related to each other. It is not clear if Damon Williams is related to the other two suspects.

A fourth suspect is also facing complicity charges for the death of Bunch.