Man charged in Vienna Twp. pot bust

Tyler Farr is facing four misdemeanor charges

Note: This is a booking photo of Tyler Farr from a previous arrest.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Vienna Township Police have filed charges against a young man after making a large pot bust earlier this month.

Tyler Farr, 19, is facing four misdemeanor charges, including two counts of possession of drug abuse instruments and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

Farr is scheduled to be arraigned in Girard Municipal Court Feb. 9.

The charges stem from the discovery of 26 pounds of marijuana inside a home on Warren Sharon Road.

Officers said Farr told them it was for personal use.

