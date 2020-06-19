Closings and delays
Man charged in shooting death of New Castle 19-year-old brought back to PA

Local News

He was arrested in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday on criminal homicide charges in Amari Wise's death

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The man accused of killing a 19-year-old from New Castle is back in Lawrence County.

Connor Henry was arrested in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday on criminal homicide charges in the shooting death of Amari Wise.

Two New Castle police officers made the trip to bring him back.

Henry was arraigned Thursday evening and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

His father, Todd Henry, is also in jail, charged as a co-conspirator in Wise’s death.

Wise’s body was found near a creek in New Castle on Monday — ten days after he was reported missing.

