Man charged in shooting death at Youngstown club pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Puerto Rico could spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty in court Monday morning.

Christian Ortiz-Jordan admitting he fired the shots that killed 30-year-old Robert Gonzales-Torres and wounded two others last December inside the Sons of Borinquen Club on Youngstown’s south side.

Afterward, he fled to Puerto Rico. A month later, U.S. Marshals arrested him.

In court Monday, the mother of the victim’s daughter said the child hasn’t been the same since her father died.

“She has trouble at school, she goes to counseling twice a month, she breaks down at school, at home and her smile is not the same,” Michelle Ortiz said. “I feel like no child should lose their father this way.”

Prosecutors played surveillance video from the club on the night of the shooting. Ortiz-Jordan can clearly be seen firing a pistol.

The judge sentenced him to 18 years to life.