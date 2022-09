YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault.

Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court.

A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named.

An inmate was badly hurt at the time. We’re working to get an update on their condition.

Brown is expected to be back in court next week.