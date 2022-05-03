YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men charged in a January shooting death on the East Side will continue to be held without bond.

Jamiyah Brooks, 19, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of aggravated murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Jan. 30 shooting death of Isiah Helms, 22.

Police said Helms was lured from an East Side apartment, shot and killed and dumped in a cemetery on Liberty Road.

A co-defendant, Nathaniel Austin, 33, is not yet in custody.

Brooks was arrested in March. He was given a $500,000 bond when he was arraigned in municipal court but Judge Sweeney also revoked his bond from December where he was charged in a gun case.

Judge Sweeney said Brooks’ bond will remain revoked.

A trial date of May 16 was set before Judge Sweeney, which will likely be continued.