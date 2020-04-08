Man charged in Howland crash that injured Vermont deputy booked into jail

The deputy and her K-9 were injured

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of crashing into a Vermont deputy while she was in town for training with her K-9 was booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

According to jail records, 59-year old Gregory Miller was booked into the jail April 7 on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Miller crashed in to Deputy Carry Pine’s cruiser as she was turning onto State Route 46 from Mines Road.

Troopers say Miller ran a red light and hit the driver’s side of Pine’s vehicle.

Pine was injured and so was her K-9, Diesel. She was treated and released from the hospital. Diesel is recovering with his trainer, Dave Blosser, from TriState Canine. He was set to be released following tests.

The crash remains under investigation.