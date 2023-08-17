YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged in federal court with selling methamphetamine pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this week in federal court.

Chantell Daniel, 23, entered his pleas to three counts of distribution of methamphetamine before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

An indictment against Daniel was unsealed Aug. 9. He was arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Mahoning County jail pending a detention hearing Monday.

The indictment in his case charges Daniel with selling methamphetamine May 23, May 30 and June 23.

The indictment did not say where those sales took place, only that they were in the northern district of Ohio.

Daniel was arrested on a drug charge in April 2022 by city police who were serving a warrant in a murder case. The charge was bound over to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Court records show he is expected to have a trial Aug. 28.