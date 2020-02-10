Man charged in fatal bar shooting on Youngstown’s south side taken into custody

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials say a man charged in last week’s fatal bar fight on Youngstown’s south side is now in custody.

27-year-old Aaron Clinkscale, who has warrants for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in a Warren apartment building about 9 a.m. on Monday.

He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Early Tuesday morning, officers were called to the area of South and Florida avenues on reports of gunfire. When they got there, officers found 29-year-old Ramon Cooper lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Cooper was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a fight inside the bar. Security broke it up, but there was another confrontation outside the bar, where the victim was shot, police said.

Clinkscale was charged on Thursday.