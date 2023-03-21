YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Youngstown is back in jail after missing his court hearing.

Tyrone Chatman was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday.

He is accused of causing a fatal accident in May 2021 at the same time police were investigating a mass shooting just a couple of blocks away at The Torch Club.

Chatman was charged in April 2022 for the May 23, 2021 crash that killed Charles Boerio at Salt Springs Road and Greenwood Avenue. He was later indicted in August 2022 but failed to appear for his arraignment.

Chatman is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.