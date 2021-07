YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who police say caused a crash that killed an unborn child last month was back in court Wednesday morning.

Damon Cobbs was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

Prosecutors say he led Youngstown Police on a chase along Albert Street when Cobbs ran a red light and collided with another car driven by a woman who was pregnant.

The baby she was crying later died.

Cobbs was jailed on a $20,000 bond.