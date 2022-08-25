WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal authorities have charged a man, saying that he was driving around with methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms in Windham Township on November 15, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Markus Shaw III, 37, of Warren, was pulled over by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department for driving left of center on Stanley Road around 2:30 p.m. When the deputy was searching him, the complaint states that Shaw admitted to texting and driving.

The criminal complaint states that Shaw asked a deputy, “What’s wrong? What did I do?” The filing said that another person was in the vehicle and that Shaw then told the deputy “I’m not even going to lie, I have a couple ounces of speed in a camouflaged bag.”

Records said that the deputy found a loaded hypodermic needle in the cupholder. The deputy also reported finding 179 grams of methamphetamine, two boxes of ammunition and a bag of psilocybin mushrooms. The deputy also reported finding an unused hypodermic needle, a digital scale with residue, suspected cocaine and $564 on Shaw.

Shaw is charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Shaw has been ordered by Magistrate Carmen E. Henderson to appear in federal court on Thursday at 11 a.m. He is currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

The other passenger in the vehicle was arrested on an active warrant through Kent Police Department.