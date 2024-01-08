YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man broke a window and chased two women into the bedroom of their South Side home early Saturday morning.

Timothy Redmond, 39, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Police were called about 6:35 a.m. Saturday for a report of someone inside a home on East Boston Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a window smashed in and were told a man was inside.

Police went in and found and found two women in an upstairs bedroom, reports said. In another bedroom, police found Redmond, who reports said was foaming at the mouth and told police the devil told him to break in.

One of the women told police she was sleeping when her sister came in the bedroom and said a man was banging on the door demanding to be let in. The two closed the door and called police, reports said. The other woman told police she could hear the man walking down their hall and at one point he tried the door but did not go inside.

A neighbor also told police they heard Redmond banging on the door screaming to be let in, reports said.

Police also investigated a similar call about 4:15 a.m. on South Avenue, reports said, where a man kicked in a door but never went inside.