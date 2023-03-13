YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Akron man who said he was going through a dark time when he was arrested during an undercover sex sting was sentenced today to 18 months in prison.

Herbert Lashhorn, 47, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Dec. 30 to a charge of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, with a firearm specification and two counts of possession of criminal tools.

Lashhorn was arrested in August during a sting by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force when he made arrangements online to meet a minor for sex. Instead, Lashhorn met a police officer who was posing as a minor.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day said he recommended an 18-month sentence and would oppose any request for judicial release if Lashhorn should ask for one. The firearm specification is because Lashhorn had a gun with him when he was arrested.

Defense attorney Mark Lavelle called his client’s actions “incomprehensible.” His client has never been arrested, Lavelle said, has always worked and had family support. His family was in the courtroom with him.

Lavelle also noted that the gun Lashorn had on him when he was arrested was legal and if it wasn’t for being arrested with a gun, he would be arguing for probation.

Lashhorn apologized, saying the night he was arrested he was in a “horrible place” and was “out to destroy my life or end it.”

He said he wants to serve his time and begin healing with his family.

“When I get out I truly look forward to rebuilding my life with my family,” Lashhorn said.