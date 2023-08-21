BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in the Howland laundromat arson was arrested Sunday afternoon after weeks of searching.

Michael D. Robinson, 38, is in the Trumbull County Jail Monday morning in connection to the suspected arson fire at Mayfair Laundromat on Elm Road in late July, according to court documents.

Investigators say the fire originated in the area of a coin gaming machine. According to police, Robinson was the last person near that machine prior to the fire.

Bazetta police arrested Robinson around 6:30 Sunday morning at the Bazetta Township Walmart. Walmart employees accused Robinson of walking out of the store with a cart full of $1,342 worth of merchandise, according to a police report.

Robinson is set to be in court at 9:45 a.m. Monday morning in Warren Municipal Court.

Robinson is charged with arson.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.