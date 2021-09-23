Man booked into jail charged with aggravated robbery in Youngstown

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – James Stanford, Jr. was booked into the jail just before 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Stanford is facing an aggravated robbery charge, and he will be arraigned Friday morning in Girard Municipal Court.

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro says the charge stemmed from an armed robbery at Speedway on Belmont Avenue.

It happened in the early morning hours of August 26th.

The police department posted “person of interest” pictures on their Facebook page shortly after the incident

Police are also investigating a possible connection to other robberies in Trumbull County.

