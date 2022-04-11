BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — On Thursday, April 7, Brookfield Township police officers tried to pull over a car on State Route 82 but the driver fled.

According to the Brookfield Township Police Department’s Facebook post, the car was missing a headlight assembly and had fresh damage when police tried to pull it over.

The driver, Justin Warren, eventually pulled over at the corner of 422 and Niles Vienna Road and was taken into custody without incident.

Unidentified pills and a marijuana grinder were found during a search of the vehicle.

When asked why he did not pull over, Warren told officers that he did not know he could stop on a two-lane road and he was scared of opossums that may have been in the weeds along the road.