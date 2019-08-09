Man beaten, found lying on road in Warren

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren are trying to figure out what exactly happened to a man who was beaten, robbed and possibly hit by a vehicle.

Officers were called about 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of McMyler Street S.W. and Nevada Avenue N.W. where they found a stopped car and a man lying on the ground covered in blood.

There were three people standing outside the car who told police that the man told them he had been robbed.

Police said the man had sustained critical injuries and he was bleeding from his head. They also noted that the pockets of his pants were turned inside out.

Officers found a bloody tote bag inside a nearby abandoned house and marks in the grass that looked like the man may have been dragged from the house into the road, according to a police report.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center and then flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Officers say the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

Warren police are investigating.