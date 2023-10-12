MECCA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist Wednesday night.

Troopers said that the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on State Route 46 in Mecca Township.

OSHP said that the motorcycle was driven by Frank Bright, 53, of Bristolville. As Bright was approaching Griffith Drive, a black pickup truck was traveling on State Route 46 and turned left in front of the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcycle overturned. The truck was found hours later at a nearby residence.

OSHP said that Bright was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment of serious injuries.

Mecca Township and Cortland Fire Department and ambulance personnel assisted at the scene. The crash is under investigation.