Man at center of Liberty raid facing child porn charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The man at the center of a raid Tuesday in Liberty Township is facing child pornography charges.

Adam Brooks, 35, is charged with pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and possessing criminal tools.

Liberty officers and agents with the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force raided Brooks’ home on East Liberty Avenue.

Authorities say they were looking for evidence of child pornography and that more serious charges could be filed after agents look through Brooks’ computer and cell phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com