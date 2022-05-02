NILES, Ohio, (WKBN)- One man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police said that he had a stolen gun.

Reports said that Jasean Hicks, 25, was arrested on several active warrants after being stopped on U.S. 422 by Niles Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

Reports said that police stopped the vehicle for having an expired tag. Police said that they found a gun and five live rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle and one round inside the gun.

Youngstown Police Department reported that the gun was stolen. Officers said that Hicks was not allowed to possess a firearm due to his criminal history.

Courtesy: Niles Police Department

Hicks was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County Jail on new charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, and driving under suspension.

Hicks is in the Trumbull County Jail.