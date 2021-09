SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The man wanted in connection to a recent murder in Columbus will soon be headed from the Mercer County jail back to Franklin County.

On Thursday morning, Kalaif Ivory waived his extradition to Ohio.

Ivory was arrested earlier this week in Sharon. Police say he killed a man last week in the University District of Columbus.

He was caught at a home on Griswald Avenue in Sharon.