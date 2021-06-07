Man arrested in Liberty Twp. on warrant for Texas armed robbery

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop in Liberty ended in an arrest of a man in connection to an armed robbery in Texas.

According to a police report, officers pulled over 34-year-old Joseph Rodriguez after he pulled out of the Days Inn onto East Liberty Street where he nearly caused an accident.

Police say they discovered that Rodriguez did not have a driver’s license and that he was wanted out of Grand Prarie, Texas for an armed robbery.

Rodriguez was booked into the Trumbull County Jail where he is awaiting extradition. He is also facing a traffic violation for the Liberty Township incident.