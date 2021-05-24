Man arrested in Lawrence County, charged with causing death of child

The New Castle Police Department and FBI investigated the case

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Lawrence County was arrested Monday after police say he caused the death of a child.

According to New Castle police, 18-year-old Quadir Poland was arrested on charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond in the Lawrence County Jail.

Poland is accused of shaking a 3-year-old girl, causing injuries that led to her death last month.

Officers were called April 24 to the 900 block of Sankey Street on reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old girl. The child was taken to UPMC Jameson and then to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she died on April 28.

Investigators say Poland confessed to shaking the child repeatedly, which ultimately led to her death.

Police say Poland was romantically involved with the child’s mother.

