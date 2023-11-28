SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — A 32-year-old man is behind bars, accused of attacking his father with an object and killing him.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, responded to a report of a man who was not breathing at a home in the 34700 block of Sherwood Drive, according to a Monday news release.

There, they found Theodore A. Gullia, 65, dead with “severe visible injuries to his head and other areas,” reads the release. His 61-year-old wife had found him and called 911.

Detectives determined the man’s son, 32-year-old Robert J. Gullia, also of Solon, was responsible. They learned Robert, who lives at the Sherwood Drive home, had spent the prior night there alone with Theodore, according to the release.

Robert was arrested at the scene and is now being held in the Solon jail on a charge of aggravated murder. He’s believed to be the only suspect.

“The family has experienced tremendous loss with the tragic death of a family member and the arrest of another,” reads an email from Solon police Lt. Bill Vajdich. “We express our condolences.”

Solon detectives continue to investigate, along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.