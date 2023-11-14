YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Texas man is in the Mahoning County jail on charges he broke into an East Side home Monday with two people inside.

Abbas Hussein, 31, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on two counts of aggravated burglary. He was arrested in a field after police were called about 8:40 p.m. for a report of a home invasion at a home on Oak Street.

When officers arrived, they could see a man in dark clothing in the backyard of the home, but he ran into a nearby field, reports said. Police searched for him until they found him on the ground by a fallen tree, reports said.

Two people who were in the house told police that three armed, masked men broke in, forced them upstairs and ransacked a room before police showed up.

Reports said police found two handguns and an electronic stun weapon inside the home. They were taken for evidence.