Man arrested in connection with shooting of woman in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in custody on charges related to a shooting early Sunday that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Javier Hill, 22, of Mabel Street, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation.

Hill was not arraigned Monday in municipal court. A court spokeswoman said there it’s a hold on his case, ut she does not know what the hold is for or why there is one.

Reports said police were called about 12:15 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Park Avenue for a report of a person shot. Police found the victim in a car at Wick Park by Broadway Avenue and Elm Street. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Hospital.

Reports do not say why Hill was taken into custody. Police said Sunday they believed the woman was shot at a home on Saranac Avenue and somehow ended up at Wick Park.

A call Monday to the detective supervisor was not returned.