WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Southington man was arrested Friday in connection to threats that shut down the Warren-Trumbull County library system last week.

Nathan Furlong is charged with making terroristic threats. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and bond was set at $7,500. He is scheduled back in court Dec. 21.

The main library and branches were shut down Dec. 12 after a threat was posted on Google Review that said, “I intend on shooting this place up,” according to library officials.

The main library and branches reopened on Wednesday.