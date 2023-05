NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in New Castle.

According to New Castle Police, officers found Leighton Weaver in Miami, Florida on Wednesday. He is facing a number of charges in the shooting death of Lance Louis.

Police say Louis was shot while sitting in a car. His body was found after the car crashed into a pole.

No word on when Weaver could be extradited to Lawrence County to face charges.