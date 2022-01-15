Man arrested in Brookfield accused of stealing car, kidnapping child

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested in Brookfield on Saturday. Police said he was driving a stolen car and is suspected of kidnapping a child.

Officers pulled over Amos Mushatt for having no registration plate. After an investigation, they said the car he was driving was reported stolen in Pennsylvania.

Police said Mushatt is also suspected of stealing multiple cars in Michigan and Pennsylvania as well as breaking into a Pennsylvania bank.

He is also suspected of kidnapping a child in Michigan. Officers took custody of the child to be reunited with family. They also found alleged stolen property from the bank in the car.

Mushatt was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.