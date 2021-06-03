Man arrested in armed robbery at North Jackson truck stop

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged in an armed robbery at a North Jackson truck stop was taken into custody Wednesday.

According to the police report, officers were called to a robbery at Truck World on Leonard Parkway around 3 a.m. on May 27.

When officers got there, an employee was still on the phone with dispatchers and seemed emotional. She told officers that a man came into the truck stop and started asking her questions, such as “Aren’t you afraid to work alone?”

According to the report, the suspect then said “I hate to do this to you,” before pulling out a revolver, pointing it at the employee through an opening in the plastic partition and demanding money from the register.

The employee told police that she emptied the register and gave the cash to him. The report said the suspect then skipped off to a brown car and drove off toward Youngstown.

The next day, investigators got an anonymous tip that the suspect they were looking for was 43-year-old James Coker, of Youngstown, who was convicted of a previous robbery and had an active warrant out of Baltimore.

Investigators said Coker’s BMV photo matched the suspect in the robbery and when shown the photo, the victim told officers, “100 percent that’s him.”

Jackson police issued a warrant for Coker’s arrest on charges of aggravated robbery. He was arrested by Youngstown police on Wednesday.

According to the police report, Coker admitted to detectives that he robbed Truck World.