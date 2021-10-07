Man arrested for shots fired outside Austintown apartment sentenced to prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with firing a gun outside an Austintown apartment in May of 2020 was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three and a half years.

Edward Johnston, 31, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney on a charge of attempted trespass into a habitation, a fifth-degree felony with a three year firearm specification.

Johnston pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 3.

Prosecutors dropped six other counts in exchange for his plea.

Johnston was arrested after police were called to an apartment May 27, 2020, in the 900 block of Compass West for a report of shots fired.

A woman there told officers Johnston was mad at her because she refused to give him a ride home from a bar. The woman also told police Johnston was very drunk, reports said.

The woman told police Johnston tried to break into her apartment and fired three shots.

Police pulled over a car Johnston was driving a short time later and found a shotgun and shells inside.