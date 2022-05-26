VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Waterford man is being held without bond after threats were made to the Pittsburgh Aeronautical Institute (PIA) in Vienna Township.

Christian Blymiller, 18, was charged with inducing panic and making terroristic threats. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

Blymiller was arraigned in Girard Municipal Court on Thursday where the judge ordered him held without bond pending a mental evaluation.

PIA spokesperson Carrie Butler said that late Wednesday, a threat of potential violence was made a the school for aviation maintenance in Vienna Township.

She said school officials are working with police as they investigate the incident.

The safety of our students and our community is our highest priority, and we are grateful that any potential for crisis was averted by the swift response of our students and staff, together with the local law enforcement. We will continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement officials as they manage an ongoing investigation and will keep our campus community informed of any new developments as they occur,” “Butler wrote in a prepared statement.