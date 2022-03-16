SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — In Trumbull County, a man is facing charges stemming from what deputies said started as a domestic dispute.

Sheriff Paul Monroe said the man was taken into custody on Anderson Anthony road Wednesday afternoon.

Monroe said it all started at a home in Mecca where an argument took place. It’s there he said the man shot into a home and took off.

Family members of the victim followed him and deputies were able to catch up with the vehicle in Southington.

A firearm was recovered at a different location. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.