YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who reports said led police on a chase at speeds up to 80 miles per hour late Wednesday is in the Mahoning County jail.

Ty Lend Lewis, 20, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and possession of drugs.

Lewis was taken into custody about 10:35 p.m. after a car he was driving that was being chased stopped at Poland and Walton avenues in Struthers. Lewis ran from the car after it stopped but was taken into custody almost immediately, reports said.

Reports said an officer tried to pull the car over at Hudson and St. Louis avenues because the car had no registration but instead of stopping, the car accelerated, reports said.

Reports said the car made it to Glenwood Avenue and traveled south in the turning lane, passing up several cars. The car made it across Market Street to Poland Avenue, registering speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, before a supervisor called off the chase right before the car was in Struthers.

Officers backed off but watched as the car hit a curb and came to a stop, reports said. Police were then able to take Lewis into custody. A pill bottle was found on the front seat, reports said.

Lewis was sentenced to one year probation on a gun charge stemming from a 2021 arrest by Youngstown police. His probation expired March 1, according to court records.