Man arrested, dogs seized following Giant Eagle theft

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested and his dogs were seized following a theft investigation at Giant Eagle in Boardman.

Police say a man who tried to leave the store on Route 224 Sunday threatened an employee with what the employee thought was a gun.

According to a police report, David Tribble, 41, was seen placing items in a bag and tried to leave without paying for them. When he was stopped at the door, reports said he reached for his waistband and drew what store security thought was a gun and threatened to “drop” the employee.

The GMC Acadia that was involved in the theft was stopped on Hillman Street where Tribble was arrested. A woman that was with him was released.

There were two pit bulls in the SUV, but the woman said she was scared of the dogs so they were taken to animal charities.

A gun was not found in the vehicle or on Tribble, reports said.

Tribble was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of robbery with the threat to use force against another.

Police say Tribble took about $205 worth of merchandise from the store including a lamb roast and baby care items.