Man arrested by Campbell police on gunfire call dials 911 from city jail

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Devitt Avenue man who was arrested for firing a gun early Sunday morning dialed 911 from the city jail, reports said.

Reports said when officers asked Carl Flesher, 41, who was arrested on charges of using weapons while intoxicated, obstructing official business, disrupting public services and disorderly conduct why he dialed 911, reports said he told police he “needed help.”

Flesher was later booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 4 a.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Deavitt Avenue for a report of gunfire and when they arrived, they found an open garage door open at Flesher’s home and two vehicles with bullet holes in them.

Police checked the driveway and found 11 spent 9mm shell casings, reports said. Police tried several times to contact the homeowner, which records say is Flesher, before he came outside with several small cuts on his face, reports said.

Reports said Flesher smelled of alcohol and denied shooting a gun. When asked if police could search his home, he said not without a warrant and when asked if he would take a gunshot residue test, he said he would not, reports said.

Police saw video of the incident which showed an SUV pull out of the drive at a high rate of speed then seconds later a person who appeared to be Flesher got out of one of the cars in the drive and fired a gun several times before going into the house, reports said.

Flesher was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated and taken to the police station. When police arrived, he refused to get out of a cruiser and had to be lifted out, reports said. Inside, he used the phone in the holding cell and called 911, reports said.

When told not to call 911 again, reports said Flesher told police he would call 911 again so the phone was disconnected, reports said.