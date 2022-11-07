YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church.

Brandon Crespo, 25, is charged with breaking and entering for the Aug. 25 burglary at Greater Ebenezer Church, 1232 Hill St.

Reports said officers were called there about 7:35 a.m. for an alarm and when they arrived, they found a broken window, a door that was slightly open and an unlocked door. Inside, they found the door to the pastor’s office was kicked in, reports said.

Outside the church, police found a cash register, gloves, a tool belt, a flashlight and change, reports said. Reports said nothing was taken but change.

A witness told police someone was hanging around a nearby store with a bag of change shortly after the burglary.

When Crespo came to court Friday for another case, it was discovered he had a warrant for the church break-in and he was taken into custody there. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.