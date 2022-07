YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One man is in custody following a late night chase.

Youngstown Police say they attempted to stop a driver on the city’s South Side.

Police said that the car was reported stolen.

That chase ended around midnight near the intersection of East Indianola Avenue and Erie Street. Police said the driver went off the road and then took off on foot.

Police said that they later found him in the woods nearby.

The name of the man has not been released by police.