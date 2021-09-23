LIVE NOW /
Man arrested after Trumbull County police chase

by: Michael Reiner

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- One man is in custody after leading officers on a chase from Niles to Brookfield Township.

The suspect is Thomas M. Collins.

It started before 1 a.m. Thursday with a traffic stop in Niles. Niles officers say the suspect took off once police found out that he had active warrants.

The chase ended about 30 minutes later near the intersection of Warner Road SE and Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield Township. Police used spike strips to help stop him.

